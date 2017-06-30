'Jumanji 2' Plot Details: Video Game Replaces Board Game

The long wait is finally over. After months of waiting, the first trailer for "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" has arrived, but some die-hard fans are rolling their eyes.

Facebook/JumanjiMovie"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" arrives in cinemas on Dec. 20.

On June 29, Thursday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared the first trailer for "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" on his Facebook page. In the 167-second long video, four teenagers get sucked into a vintage video game version of Jumanji and transformed into their adult avatars.

Even though there were some positive comments about the first trailer, many of them were definitely not. Fans said "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" besmirches their childhood memories and Robin Williams' on-screen legacy. Some are also disappointed that the film features a mystical video game rather than a board game.

Robin Williams didn't spend 26 years trapped in Jumanji to have it turned into a plug-n-play video game. — Rob Sherrell (@RobJustJokin) June 29, 2017

The original "Jumanji" film was about a magical game board that unexpectedly summoned dangerous beasts and other animals into the lives of any individual who played it. It also summoned Alan Parrish (Williams) who got trapped in the book for 26 years.

The 1995 film was a blockbuster hit, earning $262.8 million worldwide on a budget of approximately $65 million. It even became the 10th highest-grossing movie of 1995.

"We're exploring this jungle and trying to conquer the game; it's life or death," Black Jack said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing William's character has a big role to play in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." "But while we're there, we find clues left behind by [Williams' character Alan Parrish]. He built up a full-blown jungle house, similar to a Swiss Family Robinson situation. It's like he's there helping us without actually being there," he added.

Also starring Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" is scheduled to be released on Dec. 20. For now, fans can check out the first trailer below.