'Jumanji' Remake Release Date, Latest News: Kirsten Dunst Expresses Interest to Be Part of Reboot

Hollywood actress Kirsten Dunst has expressed interest in being a part of the upcoming "Jumanji" remake.

(Photo: Youtube/SonyPicsHomeEntWorld)A screenshot from the official trailer of the 1995 movie "Jumanji."

The double Golden Globe nominee previously starred in the 1995 original movie, opposite the late Robin Williams. It told the fantastical tale of a mysterious and dangerous board game that unleashes unbelievable monsters into the real world.

The film is set to get a modern revamping, with Dwayne Wade, Jack Black and Karen Gillan all tapped to star in the new action adventure remake.

In interview with Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, June 10, the actress initially confessed that she was not aware that a reboot is currently in the works.

"I honestly didn't even know they were making a 'Jumanji' movie," Dunst said. She jokingly added, "I'm offended I haven't been reached out to be in it!"

The actress also mentioned that the people behind the planned "Jumanji" remake still have time to reach out to her, and if they do, she would not turn them down.

"That'd be fun," the 35-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight. "I would definitely do something in that if they wanted me to."

The upcoming "Jumanji" movie titled "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" is from director Jake Kasdan and is set to be released later this year. And while it is generally deemed as a reboot, Kasdan also considers it as a sequel to the 1995 original film as well.

"'Jumanji' is the kind of movie that I think people shouldn't out-and-out remake," Kasdan said, according to Ace Showbiz. "To me, a big part of its power is in the unique elements of its original execution. Within that, I think there's this central idea and mythology that's mysterious, but powerful, and commands a powerful part of the imagination," he continued.

Meanwhile, Dunst is preoccupied with promoting her new movie, "The Beguiled," which is directed by Sofia Coppola. The film is a remake of Clint Eastwood's 1971 classic movie which told the story of an injured Union soldier who arrived at an all-female Southern boarding school while the Civil War was still raging on.

Aside from Dunst, Coppola's remake features an impressive cast, including Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning and Colin Farrell.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 22.