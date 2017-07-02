'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' News, Release Date: Teens Sucked Into Video Game and Turn Into Their Avatars in New Trailer

Facebook/JumanjiMovie 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' premieres Dec. 20.

Sony Pictures Entertainment has dropped the trailer for "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," the sequel to 1995's "Jumanji" starring Robin Williams. This time, however, the protagonists will be sucked into a video game instead of a board game.

The trailer opened with a group of teenagers showing up for detention. A glimpse at each student's personality was then briefly shown. As part of their punishment in detention, the four teens were tasked with cleaning the basement. While there, they discovered a video game and decided to play it.

Each student then picked an avatar to play. Fridge (Ser'Darius Blain) chose Moose Finbar (Kevin Hart), Bethany (Madison Iseman) decided to go with Professor Shelly Oberon (Jack Black) because she wanted to be the "curvy genius," Spencer (Alex Wolff) opted for Dr. Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson) and Martha (Morgan Turner) selected Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan).

The four teens suddenly got sucked into the video game, which was set in a jungle, and turned into their respective avatars. They were all amazed and shocked by who they had become, especially Bethany/Professor Shelly Oberon, who did not have the type of "curvy" physique she expected.

Their adventure soon began, and they found themselves dodging booby traps, riding elephants and running from wild animals. Nick Jonas was even briefly glimpsed flying a helicopter.

It remains to be seen if they will get out of this alive, though producer Matt Tolmach told Forbes that the stakes were quite real.

"The very real stakes of the movie is that who knows? Maybe you don't make it out of this game. That's very real in our movie," he teased.

He added: "I think the idea for us was to make a movie that has stakes and characters and relationships that transcend the video game tropes. As much as we love video games and as many references as there may be in the movie to them, this is a movie. It needed to feel as though it had very real dramatic stakes."

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" will premiere on Dec. 20.

