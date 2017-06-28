Jun Ji-Hyun Pregnant, Baby News: Hallyu Star's Agency Confirms Pregnancy with Second Baby

Jun Ji-Hyun, one of the most popular South Korean actresses today, is reportedly pregnant with her second child.

The actress, also known as Gianna Jun internationally, reportedly learned that she is 10 weeks pregnant after visiting the hospital last week. She is expected to deliver her next baby sometime in January. The news was reportedly announced by her agency Culture Depot. At the moment, the agency is asking her fans to give her their blessings as she faces the new journey in her life.

Jun is married to banker Choi Joon-Hyuk since April 2012. They welcomed their first son in February 2016.

The 36-year-old actress is known for her highly successful TV shows like "My Love from the Star" and "Legend of the Blue Sea." But she became popular due to her 2001 film "My Sassy Girl," which is considered one of the biggest Korean blockbuster comedies in history.

She also starred in several blockbuster movie hits, including "Il Mare" in 2000, the "My Sassy Girl" prequel "Windstruck" in 2004, the "Snow Flower and the Secret Fan" in 2011, "The Berlin File" in 2013, and the critically acclaimed film "Assassination" in 2015.

Due to her successful acting career, the actress won the Grand Prize at the SBS Drama Award and was hailed as one of the Top 10 Stars for her role as Cheon Song-Yi in "My Love from the Star" in 2014. She also won the Best Couple Award with co-actor Lee Min-Ho and was once again hailed as another recipient of the Top 10 Stars Award during the 2016 SBS Drama Awards for "Legend of the Blue Sea."

While her agency has yet to announce their plans for Jun's career, the actress is expected to take a short break from acting on TV or the movies, while she waits for the birth of her second child in early 2018.