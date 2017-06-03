June 2017 TV Show Premiere Dates: What TV Shows Are Coming Back This Summer?

As the summer months come around, new shows are coming up as the TV networks start rolling out their line-up for the warmest months this year. Which of the bigger titles in TV will get their start this June?

Facebook/OITNB"Orange is the New Black" returns to Netflix for its season 5 this July 9.

There are enough shows for everyone this month, as at least 45 series will launch in the month of June, as listed off by the International Business Times. The highlight series that will start airing this month cover all sorts of genres, from drama and comedy to the reality shows that fans would love to watch as summer arrives.

Those looking for the comedy section of the summer TV schedule will be glad to know that Netflix will have them covered, starting with "Orange is the New Black." The prison comedy-drama is set to start its season 5 run on June 9 and will pick up after the explosive cliffhanger episode of Season 4.

"Nashville" led the drama TV summer season as the show returned on Thursday, June 1, on CMT. Followers of the drama show will finally get to find out who the father of the baby is, as the series follows last season's story three months later.

For those looking for their regular dose of medical drama, "Night Shift" will start its fourth season run on June 22.

TLC, meanwhile, brings back the heartwarming family docuseries this summer as the Duggars return for the next season of "Counting On." The new season is set to start on June 12 as fans of the family get to witness the wedding preparations for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth's marriage.

Summer is prime reality TV show season as the long-running series "Big Brother" comes back for its 19th year on CBS. Fans will get a glimpse of the new housemates who will be competing for the grand prize of $500,000 starting June 28.

Which new housemate will get to be the surprise winner this time around? Fans can stay tuned as the reality show resumes a few days before July.