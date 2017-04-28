'Jurassic World 2' Cast News: Jeff Goldblum Returns as Dr. Ian Malcolm; Chris Pratt Teases 'Unexpected' Plot

Fans of the original "Jurassic Park" films will have something--or someone--to look forward to when it comes to "Jurassic World 2," the sequel to 2015's "Jurassic World." It has been revealed that Jeff Goldblum has signed on to reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm.

REUTERS/THOMAS PETERJeff Goldblum joins 'Jurassic World 2' as Dr. Ian Malcolm.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Goldblum has joined the cast of "Jurassic World 2" and will once again find himself surrounded by dinosaurs. For those who are unaware, Goldblum played Dr. Ian Malcolm in 1993's "Jurassic Park" where he was an insurance consultant who was tasked to run the numbers for the park. However, fans know that the park ultimately did not open, but Goldblum's character managed to survive the whole ordeal. He reprised his role for its 1997 sequel titled "The Lost World: Jurassic Park."

Now, Goldblum is revisiting the character for "Jurassic World 2," but it remains to be seen how he will factor into the storyline. It is possible that his expertise and experience with dinosaurs will be needed, especially now that the dinosaurs will be weaponized.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are also set to reprise their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively. "Jurassic World 2" is currently in production, and Howard has been sharing posts on social media to keep fans updated.

Pratt, on the other hand, has been busy promoting his Marvel superhero movie, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." While at a press junket, Pratt teased what fans can expect from "Jurassic World 2."

"I think it's going to be a scarier version," the actor told Screen Rant. "A little bit darker and will continue to expand and carry the story forward in a way that is really unexpected and you wouldn't have imagined."

The excitement is definitely ramping up, but fans will have to wait until next year to see the movie. "Jurassic World 2" is scheduled to premiere on June 22, 2018.