'Jurassic World 2' Cast News, Spoilers: Jeff Goldblum Teases 'Saucy, Sassy' Character; Production Underway in London

Fans of the original "Jurassic Park" films are already looking forward to "Jurassic World 2," especially since Jeff Goldblum will be back to reprise his iconic role as Dr. Ian Malcolm. But what can moviegoers expect from his character now that a decade has passed?

Goldblum spoke to Entertainment Weekly recently about his upcoming projects, including "Thor: Ragnarok" and a new Amazon comedy series with Danny DeVito. The interview would also not have been complete without "Jurassic World 2" being brought into the mix.

The 64-year-old actor revealed that he will be heading to London soon in order to shoot his scenes. Production for the film is currently underway there. But Goldblum also talked about his character, who was mentioned in passing in the first "Jurassic World" film.

"I like my character. I think my character is a saucy, sassy man of some integrity and deep thinking," he said.

Goldblum also expressed his excitement about working with director J.A. Bayona. He acknowledges that the "Jurassic" series may be viewed as "popcorn-y entertainment," but that does not mean that the film will not tackle "serious issues of greed" and "the marvels of science and reason and the very fascinating point at which our species finds itself both in real life and in this imaginary world too."

Chris Pratt, who is reprising his role as Owen Grady, previously teased that the highly anticipated sequel is "scarier" and "darker" than people think. It is expected that "Jurassic World 2" will feature dinosaurs becoming weaponized, and a source told the Daily Mail that the film will focus on Blue, the last surviving raptor with whom Pratt's character had a connection in the first film. The insider also revealed that Isla Nublar will be shown briefly and that certain features from the Indominus Rex will be used to weaponize dinosaurs.

Of course, the claims about the plot have yet to be confirmed, so readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

"Jurassic World 2" will premiere on June 22, 2018.