'Jurassic World 2' Plot Details, News: Chris Pratt Reveals Sequel Will Be Darker

The upcoming "Jurassic World" sequel set for 2018 will be even darker and scarier. This is what actor Chris Pratt said during a press conference promoting "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," which is coming to theaters on May 5.

Youtube/Universal PicturesA screenshot from the official trailer of the movie "Jurassic World."

Pratt plays a major role in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" as Star-Lord (aka Peter Quill), but he will also reprise his character Owen, a dinosaur trainer and researcher, in the "Jurassic World" franchise.

Although plot details are still generally under wraps, Pratt says in an interview with Screen Rant that the upcoming sequel is going to be a "scarier version," adding that it will be "a little bit darker and will continue to expand and carry the story forward in a way that is really unexpected and you wouldn't have imagined."

The actor's statement is consistent with "Jurassic World 2" director J.A. Bayona's previous claim that the sequel will be darker and shocking.

Speculations based on leaked plot details reveal that the story will now feature weaponized and government-controlled dinosaurs - which is something new indeed for the franchise.

There are no details as of the moment as to how the leaked plot details will play out with returning characters such as Owen and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard).

The director previously released a first-look photo, showing his daughter, Beatrice, visiting the "Jurassic World 2" set.

Producer Colin Trevorrow also released an image of dinosaur eggs via Twitter, possibly to tease the upcoming sequel. He also shared that in the upcoming sequel, fans might be reminded of how BD Wong's Dr. Wu said in the previous film that "we're not always going to be the only ones who can make a dinosaur."

Meanwhile, Pratt also praised Bayona, saying that he is "a remarkable filmmaker, and "really visually masterful."

"Jurassic World 2" is coming to theaters on June 22, 2018. The sequel will also have a bunch of new characters that will be played by Ted Levine ("The Silence of the Lambs"), Daniella Pineda ("The Originals") and James Cromwell ("The Sum of All Fears").