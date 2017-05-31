'Jurassic World 2' Release Date, Latest News: First Logo Revealed; 'No Plans Yet' for a Trailer

Filming for "Jurassic World 2" is coming to a close, and a recent wrap party has allowed fans to get a first look at the upcoming movie's logo.

(Photo: Facebook/JurassicWorld)A promotional photo of the movie "Jurassic World."

Production on the sequel has been ongoing since earlier this year, but not much information has been revealed since. However, now that they have finished filming in England, the cast and crew organized a mini-wrap party, during which the first logo for the film was debuted as well.

Reel News Hawaii was able to find a photo of the logo through the Instagram story of one of the mini-wrap party's attendees. The featured logo of the upcoming movie during the event was not accompanied by any type of graphics behind it. It only had a black background, with the words "Jurassic World 2" written in similar fashions to the "Jurassic Park" sequels.

And that's a wrap for Jurassic World 2 in England!!!!!! Next stop, Oahu!!! pic.twitter.com/AzFddZ9XK7 — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) May 27, 2017

According to Screen Rant, the design of the logo is not that surprising as the franchise used once more that claw mark styling for the numerical values of the sequels. And considering that this is the first logo that has been publicized, there is also a possibility that the current logo will be undergoing a series of redesigns to make it look better on official marketing materials.

With the unveiling of the logo at the mini-wrap party, many were led to believe that official marketing would kick off soon and that a trailer would be arriving in the days to come. However, Universal told Jurassic Outpost that a trailer for "Jurassic 2" is not currently in the cards.

"No plans yet for a teaser trailer. Not sure what is being shown at the London wrap party, but it's not official marketing materials," Universal said.

The upcoming film sequel is a little more than a year away so it is not surprising that Universal has yet to actively promote "Jurassic 2," especially since filming is still ongoing.

"Jurassic World 2" is scheduled to be released on June 22, 2018.