'Jurassic World 2' Release Date, Latest News: Wraps Filming This Week

(Photo: Facebook/JurassicWorld) A promotional photo of the movie "Jurassic World."

After many months of shooting scenes on location and on sound stages, filming for the upcoming "Jurassic World" sequel is set to wrap this week.

The film's producer Frank Marshall took to Twitter to make the announcement himself, and went on to thank the crew in Hawaii and London for their "fantastic" work during production.

The cast and crew of "Jurassic World 2" are currently still shooting scenes in Hawaii, but once they finish, they will all be congratulated for their hard work with an official wrap party.

Prior to the two months the team has spent in Hawaii, they also shot scenes on the sound stages in London for the first few months of production.

Once shooting all the remaining scenes is completed, the film will then head to post-production, during which editing as well as the addition of dialog are accomplished in the studio.

The upcoming "Jurassic World" sequel is titled "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," and it will be picking up after the events the transpired in the first film reboot of the "Jurassic Park" franchise. However, specific plot details are still being kept under wraps.

In "Fallen Kingdom," Hollywood actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be reprising their protagonist roles in "Jurassic World" such as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively.

Also returning for the sequel is BD Wong who portrayed geneticist Henry Wu in the original "Jurassic Park" franchise and in the first film reboot. Jeff Goldblum will also reprise his role as mathematician Ian Malcolm, who appeared in the 1997 movie "'The Lost World: Jurassic Park."

With filming confirmed to wrap soon, there are speculations over when the first teaser trailer for "Fallen Kingdom" will be unveiled, with some suggesting that it could premiere at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con scheduled to take place later this month.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," directed by J.A. Bayona, is set to hit theaters on June 22, 2018.