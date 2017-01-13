'Jurassic World 2' Release Date, News: Director Finally Speaks Up About Film's Progress

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Over the past months, not much has been heard about "Jurassic World 2" and if the film is keeping up with its schedule before its 2018 release. Director J.A. Bayona has finally spoken up, giving fans a small but significant update.

FACEBOOK/Jurassic World'Jurassic World 2' director J.A. Bayona recently dropped an update about the sequel's development.

Speaking with Collider while promoting his upcoming movie "A Monster Calls," Bayona was also able to talk a little bit about how the highly anticipated sequel to "Jurassic World" is doing in terms of its development.

Since Bayona and the stars have not really dropped any hints over the past couple of months, some fans started to worry that the film may not be ready for its supposed June 2018 launch.

However, things seem to be on schedule. According to Cinema Blend, Bayona revealed in his recent interview that the writing team is currently on the second chapter. "We're writing the second chapter. And the challenge is always to find the balance between what the audience is expecting, and to surprise them. And we're writing to it right now," Bayona explained.

The outlet notes that during the "Jurassic Park" franchise's run, there have been a few low moments. "The Lost World" didn't receive as much praise as the original Steven Spielberg blockbuster in 1993. "Jurassic Park III" received a lot of negative comments both from fans and critics.

It was when Colin Trevorrow's 2015 "Jurassic World" came out that the series picked up the pieces again. Now that Bayona is working on "Jurassic World 2," there is a lot of expectation around the highly anticipated sequel. Bayona himself mentioned that the development team is working to make sure they will deliver what fans are expecting of the film.

Bayona has also previously revealed that "Jurassic World 2" will be taking advantage of the dinosaur theme to hit on the issue of animal rights. His recent reveal has made the expectations of fans and animal advocates rise to a higher level.

It remains to be seen how Bayona is planning to integrate the real-life animal rights debate into the film. On the other hand, fans can expect a lot of good things now that the sequel is moving forward.

"Jurassic World 2" is slated for release June 22, 2018.