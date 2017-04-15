'Jurassic World 2' Release Date, News: The Fiendish Dilophosaurus Returns

When one talks about dinosaurs, the first beings that come to mind are the quick Raptors that hunt in packs or the humongous Tyrannosaurus Rex that has an almost insatiable appetite. While both will surely make their appearance in "Jurassic World 2," fans of the franchise will get to see another familiar reptile.

According to Digital Spy, the diminutive yet deceiving predator Dilophosaurus is going to make its comeback in the upcoming sequel. For those familiar with the first film, it is the small, lizard-like dinosaur that has frills on its neck, acting all cute at first only to pounce at the right opportunity.

The said reptile has not been seen since, and its return is going to bring back a lot of memories from the original film. While it isn't as ferocious as the bigger ones are, what it lacks in size it makes up for in strategy and timing, making it a fellow not to mess around with.

Aside from the little critter's return, director J.A. Bayona says that theme-wise "Jurassic World 2" is going to be darker than the first films. "I think one of the reasons they called me is they wanted to go darker and scarier," Bayona says.

"I think when you see Jurassic Park again, the first one, and you see that scene with the T-Rex and the kids in the car — it's very dark; it's very scary. I think it's more in that vein. We're going to go back there," he adds.

Aside from the darker theme, it looks like it will also be touching on the treatment of animals, Cinema Blend has learned. "Jurassic World" director Colin Trevorrow says, "The dinosaurs will be a parable of the treatment animals receive today: the abuse, medical experimentation, pets, having wild animals in zoos like prisons, the use the military has made of them, animals as weapons."

"Jurassic World 2" returns to theaters on June 22, 2018.