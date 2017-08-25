'Jurassic World Evolution' News, Release Date: New Simulation Game Lets Players Build Their Own 'Jurassic World' in 2018

Facebook/JurassicWorld A new game based on 2015's 'Jurassic World' will allow players to build their own dinosaur theme park in 2018.

Microsoft has announced a new simulation game that will surely excite fans of dinosaurs and the "Jurassic Park" franchise.

Frontier Developments, the studio responsible for the "Elite Dangerous" and "Planet Coaster" games, is working on a new "Jurassic World" simulation that allows players to build their own dinosaur theme parks. The same studio has also worked on the "Roller Coaster Tycoon" games.

Microsoft unveiled the announcement trailer during a Gamescom livestream. And while the trailer was short, it was definitely enough to send shivers down any fan's spine. It opened at a laboratory and showed an iconic scene where a dinosaur poked through its egg to be born. The camera zoomed in on the ferocious creature's eye before it panned out to reveal a fully-formed adult dinosaur.

Since the game is based on 2015's "Jurassic World" starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, it is safe to assume that the dinosaur in question is the Indominus Rex. For those who are unaware, the Indominus Rex is a terrifying hybrid that includes the genes of both the Tyrannosaurus Rex and Velociraptor.

In the video, the large creature busted through the fence that was keeping it in its enclosure. It devoured one of the employees working at the park before it proceeded to go after the other herbivore dinosaurs roaming free. The trailer then showed off some gameplay and depicted how players will be able to build structures. The camera then moved to reveal the rest of Jurassic World, which was situated in Isla Nublar.

In the game, players will be able to create their own dinosaurs using bioengineering, build park attractions and other necessary facilities. Of course, it is important to keep the dinosaurs in their enclosures at all times and not re-create the events that transpired in the 2015 film.

This is not the first dinosaur simulation game based on the "Jurassic Park" film series. "Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis" by Blue Tongue Entertainment was released back in 2003.

"Jurassic World Evolution" will be released on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in 2018.

Watch the announcement trailer below: