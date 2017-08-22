'Jurassic World Evolution' News: The Dinosaur Park Simulation That Fans Are Looking For

Facebook/JurassicWorldEvolution "Jurassic World Evolution" allows players to create, build, and design a dinosaur-filled theme park.

Dinosaurs have always been a topic of fascination. Considering they went extinct before any human could witness how they roamed and survived, the past few decades have seen through the result of the world's fascination on dinosaurs. Recent repots reveal that game developers Universal and Frontier Developments have announced that there is a way for the gaming community to experience and create a world of dinosaurs, and it will be through "Jurassic World Evolution."

"As long-time fans of the entire Jurassic series we're thrilled to be putting players in charge of their own Jurassic World," said Frontier's Chief Creative Officer, Jonny Watts, in a release. "We're excited to bring over fifteen years of management, simulation, and creature development expertise to a destination and franchise that remains an inspiration to us."

Further reports reveal that the players will be tasked to create, build, and design a dinosaur-filled theme park. They will have control over the genetics and biological aspects of the creatures and Frontier Developments especially emphasizing the fact that "Jurassic World Evolution" relies heavily on choice. The developers also claim that each choice will lead to a different path, which could mean that each experience might be different for each player.

The trailer does not really feature the gameplay, but it does show fans what to expect from the upcoming and highly anticipated game title. There is also the fact that Frontier Developments has had previous experience in creating simulations based on films, such as "Planet Coaster" and "Scream Ride." Considering all the possibilities that the game might offer, fans are hoping that the developers will deliver again with "Jurassic World Evolution."

"Jurassic World Evolution" has no official release date yet, but it is expected to arrive next summer for PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, and PC.