'Jurassic World Evolution' Release Date News: Dinosaur Park-Building Game to Arrive on PC, Consoles Next Summer

YouTube/Jurassic World Evolution/Frontier Developments A still from the first trailer of "Jurassic World Evolution."

Game developer Frontier has announced that the "Jurassic World Evolution" video game will be released on PC and gaming consoles next summer.

As the title suggests, the game is based on the popular dinosaur movie film "Jurassic World" from Universal Pictures. This is not the first video game created off the franchise, but its gameplay elements that lets players build their own dinosaur parks makes it stand out.

The game and its first ever trailer was announced in the week of Gamescom 2017.

The minute-and-a-half video teaser opened in what seemed like a science laboratory where dinosaur eggs are stored. One of the eggs cracked open enough to let viewers see an already vicious-looking Tyrannosaurus rex, aka T. rex.

In the following scene, the same T. rex was shown fully grown and very agitated as it broke its isolated, cemented pen. Subsequently, the dinosaur runs after a park keeper and eats the man alive and has also taken down a Parasaurolophus.

Like in other building simulation games, the trailer showed that "Jurassic World Evolution" will let players clear out a patch of the forest where they can place infrastructures, such as a research facility.

The video teaser then featured a very wide park where dinosaurus and some humans seem to co-exist. The trailer also showed some bodies of water and an operating train with the rail mounted above the ground.

In the announcement statement, Frontier stated: "Jurassic World Evolution evolves players' relationship with the Jurassic World film franchise, placing them in control of operations on the legendary island of Isla Nublar and the surrounding islands of the Muertes Archipelago."

The developer also mentioned several gameplay details and said: "Players will build their own Jurassic World as they bioengineer new dinosaur breeds and construct attractions, containment and research facilities."

As for the game's release date, the developers plan to launch the game in time for the movie premiere of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" in June 2018 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.