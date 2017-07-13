'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Release Date News: Filming Wraps

(Photo: Facebook/JurassicWorld) A promotional photo of the movie "Jurassic World."

Universal Pictures' upcoming monster movie sequel "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" has officially wrapped its production.

Director J.A. Bayona and film producer Frank Marshall both took to Twitter to make the announcement that filming for the "Jurassic World" sequel, which took place in England and Hawaii, has been completed.

"This is a wrap for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom! What a journey! Thank you to everyone that made it possible," Bayona wrote in a post featuring a dancing clip of the film's lead star, Chris Pratt.

Marshall, on the other hand, shared a photo of the animatronic dinosaurs used for the last day of the film's shooting, and congratulated the cast and crew for their efforts. Lead actress Bryce Dallas Howard also took to Twitter to post about the completion in filming scenes for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." She shared a photo of her and Pratt in a friendly embrace. "Day #60 and that's a wrap! Honestly, I ugly cried. Bye, Hawaii!" the actress wrote.

Directed by Bayona, the epic action-adventure movie sequel from the reboot of the "Jurassic Park" franchise is written by "Jurassic World" director Colin Trevorrow and co-writer Derek Connolly.

The "Jurassic World" sequel will feature Pratt and Howard reprising their lead roles as well as the return of BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum. They are joined in the film by their co-stars Ted Levine, James Cromwell, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Geraldine Chaplin, Rafe Spall and Toby Jones.

The official synopsis of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" reads:

"With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful franchises in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs—along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 22, 2018.