'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Release Date, Plot Rumors: First Trailer Coming out in November?

Facebook/Jurassic World "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" to release trailer soon

The production of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" officially wraps up, but details about the sequel of the 2015 sci-fi hit "Jurassic World" remain under wraps.

However, speculations claim that fans of the "Jurassic Park" film franchise where "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" was a part of will soon get a glimpse of the film's first trailer soon.

Reports point out that based on the past schedule of "Jurassic Park," which was released in June just like the upcoming sequel, it can be assumed that the first look at the movie will be unveiled by the end of November. The worldwide premiere of the full trailer, meanwhile, might be seen by the first weeks of December this year.

The rumored schedule might be feasible, since filming officially concluded in early July and the post-production is currently under way.

Details about the plot of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" remain scarce, but lead actor Chris Pratt revealed during a previous interview with Screen Rant that the movie sequel will be better than the first one.

"Aw man, J.A. Bayona? Do you know that filmmaker? He's a remarkable filmmaker. If you haven't seen The Impossible or A Monster Calls, I mean he's really visually masterful. Deep emotions and suspense. I think it's going to be a scarier version," Pratt stated. "A little bit darker and will continue to expand and carry the story forward in a way that is really unexpected and you wouldn't have imagined."

Aside from Pratt who will reprise his role as Owen Grady in the movie, the upcoming film also stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, B.D. Wong, James Cromwell, Justice Smith, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Daniella Pineda, Ted Levine, Geraldine Chaplin, and Kevin Layne.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is slated to premiere in the United States on June 22, 2018.