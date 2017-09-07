'Just Because!' Air Date, Spoilers: Anime Series Teased Last April Fool's Will Finally Premiere in October

Just Because! Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese anime series, "Just Because!"

What started out as an April Fool's joke early this year is now a full-blown anime set to air in October. With animation by PINE JAM, character designs by Kiseki Himura and scripts by Hajime Kaomshida, the upcoming Japanese anime series "Just Because!" is one of the promising titles to watch out for this fall season.

Back in April of this year, a new anime series simply titled "April 1st The Animation" was teased with the opening of a website featuring some character artwork done by Himura of "Sword Art Online: Progressive" fame. The detail went on to claim that the scripts would be written by Kamoshida, who previously worked on "The Pet Girl of Sakurasou," and animated by PINE JAM, who has worked on this year's summer anime, "GAMERS!"

It wasn't until the June issue of Gakken's monthly Megami Magazine that the series was confirmed to be more than just a hoax.

"Just Because!" tells the story of a group of high school students nearing the end of their final year. But just before graduation came, a transfer student named Eita came at a rather peculiar time. Eita also happens to be their middle school classmate who moved away several years ago.

This unexpected reunion will also bring previously kept and restrained emotions to the surface, which will, in turn, make what should've been an uneventful final term in high school become a livelier and more interesting affair.

The series is directed by Atsushi Kobayashi with Hiroyuki Yoshii adapting Himura's art into animation. Nagi Yanagi will both be producing the music as well as performing the opening theme titled "Over and Over." On the other hand, the ending theme will be performed by Karin Isobe, Yuna Yoshino, and Lynn, who will also be voicing the characters Mio, Hazuki, and Ena, respectively.

"Just Because!" premieres on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X and at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. MBS will also be airing the series starting on Friday, Oct. 6, late night at 2:55 a.m. JST. Additional information other schedules can be found on the series' official site.