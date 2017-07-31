'Just Cause 3 ' Is One of the PS Plus Games for August 2017

Square Enix A promotional image of “Just Cause 3” Sky Fortress expansion pack.

Sony announced a few days ago that some of its major franchises, which includes the games "Just Cause 3" and "Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry," will be available for free on the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection. The technology company dropped the full list of free PlayStation Plus games for the month of August, with Avalanche Studios' "Just Cause 3" headlining the list.

Released in December 2015, "Just Cause 3" was one of Avalanche Studios' most successful releases. Although IGN initially gave it a review for allegedly being riddled with performance problems and long load times, its performance eventually got better through the help of the PS4 Pro's Boost Mode.

Meanwhile, another notable game in August's list is "Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry," which was launched in December 2013 to serve as an add-on for "Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag." Two months later in February 2014, Ubisoft re-released the title not as an add-on but as a standalone game, which revolves around the character Adewale, a former slave who's trying to help free her fellow slaves on the Haitian plantations.

Aside from "Just Cause 3" and "Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry," other game titles included in the August list are "Super Motherload," "Snakeball," "Downwell" and "Level 22."

"Super Motherload" was first released in 2013 on PS4 and it received a 6.0 score on IGN. The technology site described the game as a serviceable video arcade game that is repetitive but fun.

"Downwell," which was released in 2007, received a score of 8.0 on IGN because of its excellent gameplay modes and ultra slick presentation. In this rogue-like action game, players need to survive as long as they can by trying to kill their enemies via shooting.

Lastly, "Level 22" is a game set in the office and follows Gary, who needs to go to the 22nd floor of a building after coming home from a drinking session.