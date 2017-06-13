'Just Dance 2018' News: Game Arriving on Oct. 24, Will Feature More Than 40 New Songs

Ubisoft surprised and delighted many gaming fans at the ongoing E3 (Electronic and Entertainment Expo) 2017 as it revealed the list of games in its pipeline, and one of the titles the gaming community is looking forward to is the party game "Just Dance 2018."

Facebook/Just Dance"Just Dance 2018" is suspected to feature more K-Pop songs.

It has been learned that "Just Dance 2018" will have at least 40 new songs to come with it, including "Rockabye" by Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie, "24K Magic" by Bruno Mars, "Side to Side" by Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj, "Chantaje" by Shakira ft. Maluma, "Naughty Girl" by Beyoncé, "The Way I Are (Dance with Somebody)" by Bebe Rexha ft. Lil Wayne, "Automaton" by Jamiroquai, "Love Ward" by Hatsune Miku, and "Daddy Cool" by Groove Century.

It is interesting to note that one of the songs confirmed to be featured in the party game is "Bubble Pop" by Hyuna. Because of the inclusion of the said song in the upcoming game, it is now suspected that "Just Dance 2018" will feature more K-Pop music.

While it remains unclear whether "Just Dance 2018" will really include more K-Pop music and artists, one thing is for sure: The upcoming game will feature more additional songs in the future via a subscription-based service, which will come as a free trial for those who will purchase the game.

"Enjoy curated and new content all year long with a huge catalogue of more than 300 songs thanks to Just Dance Unlimited1, the dance-on-demand subscription streaming service. A three-month trial is included with every copy of Just Dance 2018!" goes the description of the upcoming game.

To the uninitiated, "Just Dance" was first released back in 2009. Since then, the game has become so popular, raking in millions of dollars for Ubisoft, which has been releasing a new version of the game annually. According to reports, the game franchise has already sold more than 48 million copies.

With the upcoming release of "Just Dance 2018" for the Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Wii U, Wii and Switch on Oct. 24, it goes without saying that the sales figures will grow even bigger.