'Justice League' Cast News: Stars Promise Fans Superman's Appearance in Film

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial A new promotional image for the upcoming "Justice League" film.

Warner Bros. revealed the newest "Justice League" trailer during their Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con last Saturday. Along with it came a question and answer session with the cast members of the highly anticipated DC film.

After the mind-boggling ending to "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," a lot of the fans have been wondering when Superman (Henry Cavill) is coming back to the DC Extended Universe.

According to reports, during the cast Q&A at San Diego Comi-Con, a young boy asked where Superman is going to be in the movie. The crowd roared with laughter and cheer, and this was followed by Aquaman actor Jason Momoa jokingly telling him: "Son, I'm not sure if your parents showed you the last movie, but Superman is dead."

However, Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot followed this up by saying: "We can't say much, but if you're a big fan of Superman, then I'm sure you're gonna be very happy to watch 'Justice League.'"

During the poster signing after the panel, Momoa spoke to the same kid who asked the question about Superman, and the actor reassured the him that the superhero is not dead after all.

"Don't worry, he's still alive, Okay? Don't worry," he said. This can be seen in a compiled video from Comic-Con, posted by an Instagram fan page for Momoa.

Does this mean Cavill is indeed going to be in the film as the man of steel? Warner Bros. and DC, however, have not yet confirmed his appearance.

In other news, "Justice League" is reportedly undergoing extensive reshoots, which is said to have caused scheduling trouble with the stars.

According to Variety, insiders have revealed that the studio has shelled out around $25 million on reshoots that took about two months in two locations, Los Angeles and London. The purpose of all this is said to ensure that they will be able to deliver a film as successful as "Wonder Woman."

While Gadot and Batman actor Ben Affleck are able to be on-call for filming as they are not currently working on other projects, other stars like Cavill, who is currently working on the sixth "Mission: Impossible" film, and The Flash actor Ezra Miller, who is filming "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," have reportedly been having a hard time accommodating the re-shoots.

Reports about the matter have made the fans concerned, but with the footage shown at Comic-Con over the weekend, which was well-received by the viewers, it looks like things are working out quite well.

"Justice League" is scheduled to hit cinemas on Nov. 17.