'Justice League' Character News: Iris West Cameo Confirmed

Before the viewers get to know the Iris West character in "The Flash" movie, she will first make a cameo in the upcoming "Justice League" film.

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficialA promotional image for this year's "Justice League" movie.

Actress and singer Kiersey Clemons, who will be playing the love interest of Barry Allen a.k.a The Flash (Ezra Miller), recently revealed this when she spoke with Modeliste Magazine.

"This November, I'm making a cameo in Justice League as Iris West and it's the first time that you meet her before we get to see her in The Flash with Ezra Miller," she said in the interview.

"It was my first time doing something so extravagant like that. We filmed in London and that's one of my favorite places."

Clemons was cast for the role last year, but it was originally for "The Flash" solo movie, which still does not have a concrete release date after it was pulled from the March 2018 schedule.

According to Screen Rant, she will join the roster of characters from other DC Extended Universe titles who will be making their own cameos in the highly anticipated "Justice League" film, like Mera (Amber Heard), General Antiope (Robin Wright), Martha Kent (Diane Lane), James Gordon (J.K. Simmons), and Dr. Silas Stone (Joe Morton).

In other news, it has been announced that Danny Elfman will be replacing Junkie XL (real name: Tom Holkenborg) as the score composer for the film.

Holkenborg, who composed the musical scoring for "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" with Hans Zimmer, released a statement via Twitter regarding his replacement with Elfman, the "Avengers: Age of Ultron" composer.

He said: "As my mentor Hans Zimmer told me: you haven't made it in Hollywood as a composer until you get replaced on a project. So I guess I finally graduated this week.

"It pains me to leave the project, but a big thanks to Zack for asking me to be part of his vision, and I wish Danny, Joss and Warner Bros. all the best with Justice League."

"Justice League" opens in theaters on Nov. 17. It stars Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.