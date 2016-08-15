'Justice League' Film News, Updates: New Photo Featuring Half the Team Released

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A new photo from the upcoming DC film, "Justice League," has been released. The image sees three of the six superheroes from the titular team striking poses, looking like they are ready for battle.

Facebook/justiceleagueofficialHenry Cavill has only appeared as Superman in one promotional photo for 'Justice League.'

The photo comes from Total Film magazine and features Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Jason Mamoa's Aquaman and Ray Fisher's Cyborg. Wonder Woman stands at the center, wielding her trusty sword and shield, as Aquaman and Cyborg stand on either side. Aquaman has his powerful trident in hand, while Cyborg has a glowng new gun for a left arm.

Based on their stances and facial expressions, it seems like they are staring at the enemy. There is no doubt that a battle will immediately ensue, but the three heroes may be alone for the moment.

Ben Affleck's Batman and Ezra Miller's The Flash are likely someplace else, figuring out how they are going to bring back Henry Cavill's Superman, who sacrificed himself at the end of "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice." It is precisely this sacrifice that inspires Batman to unite the metahumans in an effort to take down a great force.

Cavill has been left out of most of the promo material that DC has released. He was only included in the first one, which sees him standing alongside the rest of the Justice League members. All subsequent images and teasers noticeably do not include the Man of Steel, but that does not mean that he will not be in the upcoming film. After all, what is Justice League without Superman?

It is highly believed that Superman will be resurrected in "Justice League" since Cavill's involvement in the film has already been confirmed. However, there has also been talk of Superman undergoing some major changes when he returns to fight crime. This much has been speculated when Cavill himself previously shared a photo of what appears to be the fabric for Superman's new suit.

#Superman A photo posted by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Aug 15, 2016 at 11:58am PDT

"Justice League" will premiere in U.S. theaters on Nov. 17.