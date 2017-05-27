'Justice League' Latest News: Joss Whedon Already Working on the Movie Prior to Zack Snyder's Departure Announcement

Despite Zack Snyder giving up "Justice League" due to his personal tragedy, the highly anticipated DC and Warner Bros. movie will arrive on its originally slated date as it has been learned that Joss Whedon was already working on the movie way before Snyder made the announcement earlier this week.

Facebook/DC Films"Avengers" director Joss Whedon takes charge of "Justice League" reshoots.

Prior to Snyder's announcement earlier this week that he is stepping down from "Justice League" and is handing the project over to "Avengers" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron" director, Whedon, rumors claiming that the upcoming DC and Warner Bros. movie will be undergoing reshoots were loud. However, it turned out that the reshoots for "Justice League" will no longer be under the directorial helm of Snyder as he announced he has given the opportunity to Whedon for personal reasons.

In an interview, Snyder revealed that his daughter, Autumn (his daughter from his first marriage to Denise Weber), committed suicide back in March. Although the director thought that burying himself in work would help him get by, he eventually realized that it was not doing him any good, hence, the decision to step back from "Justice League."

"Here's the thing, I never planned to make this public. I thought it would just be in the family, a private matter, our private sorrow that we would deal with. When it became obvious that I need to take a break, I knew there would be narratives created on the internet. They'll do what they do. The truth is ... I'm past caring about that kind of thing now," Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week.

While Whedon is slated to take over the movie once it undergoes reshoots, it is clear that "Justice League" will have the tone and story that Snyder has already set. However, producer Charles Roven revealed at last night's "Wonder Woman" L.A. premiere that Whedon was already working on "Justice League" prior to Snyder's announcement, with some reports claiming that he had been working on the script for the scenes to be tweaked. According to the producer, while Snyder's decision to leave the movie is saddening, it is fortunate that Whedon agreed to finish "Justice League" and Snyder's vision for it.

"He (Whedon) was already working with us on some of the scenes for the additional photography that we're gonna be doing shortly," Roven told Variety.

How much of "Justice League" will be distinctly that of Snyder? Will Whedon's influence on the movie be felt?

Find out when "Justice League" arrives this Nov. 17.