'Justice League' News, Release Date: Alleged Leaked Soundtrack Hints at a Seventh Member of the League

'Justice League' will premiere in U.S. theaters on Nov. 17.

A leaked soundtrack of the next DC outing, "Justice League," hints at another superhero who might sign up with the original members of the group. While the promotional materials for the upcoming film only include the six mainstays - Henry Cavill's Superman, Ben Affleck's Batman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller's The Flash, Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Ray Fisher's Cyborg - a new alleged "Justice League" spoiler is said to reveal a seventh member of the team.

Over on Reddit, a fan of the band "Imagine Dragons" posted a screenshot of the alleged soundtrack of the film, which included a track titled "Unite the Seven." The image spread like wildfire on the internet since posting time, and fans of "Justice League" were quick to assume that if the song title "Unite in Seven" was anything to go by, then there might actually be a surprise addition to the league which DC or Warner Bros. has not revealed yet.

Originally, the marketing for "Justice League" only featured five members, not including Superman. The superhero was then revealed much later, confirming that the league would have at least six members. Despite the recent promo materials for the film revealing only six members, however, there are still rumors that the league might be bigger than just a six-member team, with some fans speculating that Green Lantern, Shazam and the likes might join the six.

Although the new track listing made fans think that there will be an actual seventh member, some say that the said soundtrack should not be trusted since information on IMDB can easily be edited by anyone. As of this writing, the track information in question has already been removed from the page, and there is no way to tell whether it was true or not since the official "Justice League" soundtrack has not been made available yet.

