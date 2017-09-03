'Justice League' News, Release Date: Joss Whedon Gets Co-Writing Credit Alongside Screenwriter Chris Terrio

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial 'Justice League' will premiere in U.S. theaters on Nov. 17.

"Avengers" director Joss Whedon is officially receiving a co-writing credit for the upcoming DC film "Justice League." He will be attributed, along with writer Chris Terrio, for penning the screenplay of the movie.

Whedon's involvement in "Justice League" started when Zack Snyder exited from the project because of a family issue. Shortly after he left, Whedon took over to supervise the reshoots of the film and to assist with the post-production process. The writer-director is also reportedly helping redo some parts of the film's script.

Taking into consideration all of Whedon's contributions in the making of "Justice League," it only makes sense to have his valuable efforts reflected in the press material for the film. Just recently, Warner Bros. Pictures released its 2017 Fall Movie Preview press release, where Snyder's name was credited for writing the "Justice League" screenplay with Terrio.

A former Marvel filmmaker, Whedon made headlines earlier this year following reports that he would step in for Snyder. Aside from Snyder's departure and him filling his shoes, news about Whedon conducting reshoots led many "Justice League" fans to wonder what the final "Justice League" would look like, especially since it remains unclear how much of the existing material was retained and changed by Whedon when he stepped in. Reports claim that the reshoots were done as per Snyder's request, but some rumors suggest that it was Whedon's idea to add more to whatever material Snyder had come up with before he left.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that "Justice League" will serve as Whedon's entryway into the DCEU. After the film, the filmmaker will reportedly proceed with the development of his own "Batgirl" movie. As for Snyder, the director is reportedly gearing up for the production kickoff of a non-DCEU project, which he previously set aside to prioritize "Justice League."

"Justice League" hits theaters on Nov. 17.