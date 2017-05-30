'Justice League' News, Release Date: Joss Whedon 'Was Already Working with Us' Prior to Zack Snyder's Departure, Producer Says

Zack Snyder has chosen to focus on his family during a time of emotional crisis, and Joss Whedon has been brought in to complete "Justice League." Whedon has apparently been working on the upcoming superhero film before he was even asked to take over.

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial'Justice League' hits U.S. theaters on Nov. 17.

This much was revealed by producer Charles Roven while speaking to Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of "Wonder Woman."

"He was already working with us on some of the scenes for the additional photography that we're gonna be doing shortly," Roven said. "It was fortunate that Zack convinced him, and he agreed to step in and finish the movie, help Zack finish his vision."

Roven's words also seemed to confirm the rumored reshoots taking place for the film. However, it remains to be seen whether the additional photography will really change the movie entirely, as speculations say.

It was revealed last week that Snyder had opted to step down from his directorial duties following the death of his daughter, Autumn. She had committed suicide in March, and the Snyders chose not to share the news with the public at the time. The "Batman v. Superman" director figured that he could distract himself by diving into his work, but he ultimately made the choice to focus on his family during this trying time.

"In my mind, I thought it was a cathartic thing to go back to work, to just bury myself and see if that was the way through it," Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter. "I've decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me."

Warner Bros. Pictures president Toby Emmerich was supportive of the decision. After the news broke, Snyder took to his Twitter account to express his gratitude to everyone who had shown their support for his family.

Thanks for the outpouring of support. I can't express how much it means to Debbie & I and Autumn’s mother, Denise, at such a difficult time. — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 23, 2017

Whedon taking over ensures that "Justice League" will stick to its intended release date on Nov. 17.