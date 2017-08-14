'Justice League' News, Release Date: Merchandise Art Box of Mera Offers Closer Look at Amber Heard's Costume in the Film

Facebook/Justice League Movie Shown is the latest poster of "Justice League." Rumors claim that the upcoming movie will have its own version of Supergirl.

"Justice League" is set to open in theaters in a few months and promo materials for the upcoming film have already made their way online, including online stores. Recently, a new art box for the coming film was revealed and it offered a glimpse of Mera's iconic costume.

The female character, who is Jason Momoa's Aquaman's love interest in the original "Justice League" comics, will be played by actress Amber Heard in the upcoming film. Although details about her character are few and far between, the new merchandise art box released by the DC Extended Universe has given fans a closer look at the superheroes who will appear in the movie, including Mera.

In the comic book, Mera is the queen of the undersea who is known for her Atlantean costume. According to reports, she is not going to receive much of the spotlight in the "Justice League" movie as she is set to be highlighted in the standalone "Aquaman" movie, which is slated for a December 2018 release. However, as the DCEU prepares her for the said movie, she will get her initial introduction in "Justice League," where she will be introduced as one of the characters closest to Aquaman.

In a new promo photo that was uploaded on Facebook, Heard is shown wearing her red long locks and full green underwater suit, complete with her popular tiara. The same account that uploaded the photo also offered a first look at Mera's Barbie doll boxed set, showing how closely Heard's appearance in the photo resembled that of the doll version of Mera.

The boxed Mera figure did not only offer a detailed look at Heard's cinematic costume but also featured the female character's superpowers, including her swappable hands. As the queen of the Atlantis, Mera is reportedly capable of creating a tidal wave and controlling it like a hammer, as well as creating a water shield just whenever she wants.

"Justice League" will hit theaters on Nov. 17. Meanwhile, Mera's doll figure is now available on Amazon for $19.99.