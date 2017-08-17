'Justice League' News, Release Date: New International Poster Out in Japan, Focuses on Superheroes' Alter Personas

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial A new version of the synopsis for "Justice League" places Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) at the center of the film.

As marketing for "Justice League" is increasing, the film's presence in other countries has ramped up as well. The film is hitting theaters in a few months' time and a new poster for it has just been spotted in Japan.

Aside from "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," one of the most highly anticipated films today is DC and Warner Bros.' "Justice League." Previously, both studios released some promotional materials for the film that teased the banding together of DC's most popular superheroes. Now that it is just about three months before it officially releases in theaters, the studios have dropped a Japanese variant of the original poster, which focused on the alter egos of Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg.

The new Japanese poster was first shared on the Instagram account of "xmen.mcu.dceu," which is neither Marvel nor DC's official account but serves as a rich source of everything related to the superhero films. In the said poster, the five heroes are shown standing together just like in the original promotional material. However, the focus here is at the top part of the ad where Bruce Wayne, Diana Prince, Barry Allen, Victor Stone and Arthur Curry are in their street clothes.

The alter personas of the superheroes seem to be wearing the same sets of clothes they were wearing in the previously-released trailers for the film, including Victor Stone's letterman jacket and the outfits of Bruce Wayne and Barry Allen when they came across each other as non-superheroes for the first time.

If there is one thing that is quite noticeable about the new international poster, aside from the added focus to the other side of the superheroes, it is the absence of Superman. The superhero might be playing a much smaller role in "Justice League" compared with the other members of the team, since he has been absent in most of the promo materials for the film.

"Justice League" opens in theaters on Nov. 17.