'Justice League' News, Release Date: New Synopsis Focuses on Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial A new version of the synopsis for "Justice League" places Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) at the center of the film.

A new synopsis for the movie "Justice League" centers on Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman. The description was recently featured at the back of the box of Mattel's newest toy figure for Mera, who will be played by Amber Heard in the upcoming film.

Previously, the official synopsis for "Justice League" was focused on Ben Affleck's Batman. The said description revealed that the upcoming film will follow Batman as he tries to protect the planet from a forthcoming attack. To do this, he will gather all the necessary information and look for people who can help him in his endeavor.

Aside from the official synopsis for the film, the other marketing materials so far released to promote "Justice League" mostly centered on Ben Affleck's character, while the rest of the superheroes took the back seat.

In the new synopsis, however, Wonder Woman is highlighted like never before.

"Once again, Wonder Woman must demonstrate her ability as a fierce warrior. Facing a great enemy, she and Batman join forces to recruit a group of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. Having formed an unprecedented League of heroes, they set out to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions," read the new synopsis.

Although the new description is essentially the same as the first official synopsis, this one obviously focused more on Wonder Woman's being a fierce warrior. Fans can connect this description to the Amazon princess' feat in the successful "Wonder Woman" standalone film, where the female superhero was able to emerge and defeat the God of War, Ares.

In the upcoming film, she will reunite with Batman and Superman and meets The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg in their fight against their newest villain, Steppenwolf. "Justice League" will serve as Gadot's third DC film as Wonder Woman in two years, after "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Wonder Woman."

"Justice League" will open in U.S. movie theaters on Nov. 17.