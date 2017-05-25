'Justice League' News Update: Zack Snyder Exits Production to Focus on His Family

The director of the upcoming "Justice League" film, Zack Snyder, opted to exit the remaining production stages of the movie to be with his family.

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial'Justice League' hits U.S. theaters on Nov. 17.

Zack's wife, Deborah, is also part of the "Justice League" production as a producer and will also be taking a break from work.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Zack said he decided to spend more time with his wife and children "who really need" him. The decision to designate some of the work to someone else came after the untimely death of his daughter from suicide last March.

Following the couple's tragic loss, the movie's production was put on hold for two weeks.

Zack said he was initially excited to get back to work on the film. In the interview, he admitted that after losing their daughter, he went back to "bury" himself with work since he thought it would help him through those very tough times.

"The demands of this job are pretty intense. It is all-consuming. And in the last two months, I've come to the realization ... I've decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me. They are all having a hard time. I'm having a hard time," Zack explained.

Zack also considered the likelihood that fans would be worried about how the film fares but explained: "There are seven other kids that need me. In the end, it's just a movie. It's a great movie. But it's just a movie."

Warner Bros. Pictures welcomed Zack's decision as the studio's president, Toby Emmerich, stated that his heart goes out to the family of the film director and movie producer.

Meanwhile, in terms of the remaining production that the film needs, Emmerich announced that Joss Whedon would be taking over the directing of the movie while making sure that they "adhere to the style and tone and the template that Zack set."

"What they are going through is unimaginable, and my heart — our hearts — go out to them," says Emmerich.

"Justice League" is slated to premiere on Nov. 17 featuring DC Comics superheroes Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher).