'Justice League' News: Warner Bros. Releases New Character Posters

'Justice League' will premiere in U.S. theaters on Nov. 17.

The past several weeks have seen the marketing team behind "Justice League" buckling down as it ramps up the promotion of the upcoming DC film, which will see the reunion of the DC Universe's mightiest and most popular superheroes. Recently, the people behind the movie have unveiled a new batch of individual character posters that feature all the six members of the superhero group—Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg--in their signature poses in front of their own symbols.

DC and Warner Bros. dropped the new character posters on the same day that Marvel's "The Defenders" premiered on Netflix. Just like "Justice League," "The Defenders" also saw the gathering together of four of Marvel-Netflix's popular superheroes - Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and the Daredevil.

Following the success of "Wonder Woman," there is a lot of anticipation for "Justice League." At the San Diego Comic-Con last June, Warner Bros. and DC also got fans very much excited for the upcoming film after the two companies released amazing footage that showed all the six superheroes in action together.

Aside from the fact that the new character posters featured the superheroes each posing with their corresponding insignias behind them, what was more interesting about the new batch of images was that it included Superman, who has been absent in most of the previously-released promotional materials for the film. One of the posters that surfaced showed Superman front and center, confirming the involvement of the Man of Steel in "Justice League" despite the death of the character towards the end of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

"Justice League" will find the DC superheroes band together to stop Steppenwolf and the Parademons from dominating the world. According to reports, the film is currently undergoing some reshoots under the direction of "Batgirl" helmer Josh Whedon as it prepares for its theatrical release on Nov. 17.