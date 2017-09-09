'Justice League' Plot News, Release Date: Karen Bryson Rumored to Play Cyborg's Mom

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial 'Justice League' will premiere in U.S. theaters on Nov. 17.

Fans might get to know more about Victor, aka Cyborg, and his family in "Justice League."

Following reports confirming that actor Joe Morton would play Victor's father, Silas Stone, in the upcoming movie, a recent cast listing by IMDb suggested that "Shameless" and "Cuffs" actress Karen Bryson would portray the role of Elinore Stone, his mother.

In the original comics, Elinore is not just Silas Stone's wife and Victor's mother. She is also a highly-acclaimed scientist at S.T.A.R. Labs. However, if rumors about Bryson playing Elinore are true, then fans might not get to see her on the big screen for long. In the comics, the character was immediately killed in a lab accident caused by Silas—the same accident that turned Victor into Cyborg.

According to reports, the actress' involvement might be big or small, depending on how much of Cyborg's backstory the producers would like to recount in the movie. Some fans speculated that if "Justice League" highlighted Cyborg's entire family and how he came to be, then it is possible that DC is planning to develop a solo movie for the character.

As of now, neither DC nor Bryson has confirmed the actress' involvement in the upcoming movie so fans should take IMDb's recent listing with a grain of salt. Although it still has not been officially announced, it could still be possible that Bryson playing Elinore is true.

Directed by Zack Snyder, "Justice League" boasts of a powerhouse cast that includes Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon and Willem Dafoe as an Atlantean named Nuidis Vulko. The movie will follow the most powerful DC superheroes as they band together to stand against a new threat to humanity.

