'Justice League' Premiere Date, Plot News: New Synopsis Puts Wonder Woman at the Center of the Film?

A new version of the synopsis for "Justice League" puts Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) at the center of the film's story. Meanwhile, the new director of the film, Joss Whedon, has been working on reshoots for the upcoming superhero film.

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial A promotional photo for "Justice League."

The formation of Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman, The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Superman (Henry Cavill) as the Justice League will happen soon when the film premieres this November.

The initial synopsis of the film centers around Batman, who is said to be the one who will form the Justice League with the help of Wonder Woman. However, a different synopsis was released, which places Princess Diana at the core of the film.

According to The Wrap, Mattel released a Barbie Signature Mera doll that had a synopsis for "Justice League" printed on the doll's packaging.

"Once again, Wonder Woman must demonstrate her ability as a fierce warrior. Facing a great enemy, she and Batman join forces to recruit a group of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat," the synopsis reads.

However, it has yet to be confirmed if the film's synopsis has officially changed.

Meanwhile, Joe Morton, who portrays Cyborg's dad, Dr. Silas Stone, recently revealed to IGN that they had to reshoot certain scenes with the film's new director.

According to Morton, the tone of Cyborg's character in "Justice League" had to be altered because it was too dark.

"There was a need from the studio to lighten up the film," Morton claimed.

However, although Whedon is reworking the film's plot, he may not get credit for overseeing "Justice League" ever since director Zack Snyder backed out, Variety confirmed.

At the same time, the reshoots are reportedly causing trouble for the film, adding more costs and troubling the main cast with extended schedules.

"Justice League" is set to premiere on Nov. 17.