'Justice League' release date, news: Superman will play an important role in the film

When Superman (Henry Cavill) died in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," fans knew that he'll be back in "Justice League." The superhero's fate after the film was probably one of the world's worst kept secrets. However, viewers also knew that he was going to be sidelined at the beginning of the film. Why kill off a character if they were going to bring him back right away, right?

A promotional image for "Justice League"

While Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) are busy rounding up the other members of the team, Superman isn't going to be there to help them. But in an interview with Empire, director Zack Snyder pointed out that the last son of Krypton actually played a vital role in "Justice League."

"Superman does play a big part in this movie. His presence, and lack of presence, are big story points," Snyder was quoted as saying.

Well, the superhero's lack of presence obviously influences much of the film's plot. After all, Superman's sacrifice convinced a cynical Batman to assemble a team of metahumans to deal with future threats.

Aside from Affleck, Cavill and Gadot, "Justice League" will also star Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. Ciarán Hinds has also been cast as Steppenwolf, the main antagonist of the film.

Furthermore, Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, Jesse Eisenberg and Diane Lane will reprise their roles as Lois Lane, Alfred Pennyworth, Lex Luthor and Martha Kent, respectively.

In the latest edition of Empire magazine (via CBM), Snyder also talked about the other members of the Justice League, and he said they were going to be interesting characters. "These guys — Aquaman, Cyborg, Flash — really are just fun to explore. They're just so fresh. They're on the edge of their powers at different times in this story and that's really fun," he stated.

Fans don't have to wait too long to meet those characters because "Justice League" is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 17.