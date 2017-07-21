'Justice League' Release Date, Plot News: Ezra Miller Says Wonder Woman, Batman's Conflicting Personalities Create Key Plot Point

The San Diego Comic-Con 2017 has officially started, and to kick things off, DC Comics launched a special booth dedicated to the upcoming "Justice League" movie. At the said booth, the official movie costumes of the five major superheroes in the film were revealed.

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial "Justice League" will arrive in cinemas on Nov. 17, 2017.

The costumes of Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman (Ben Affleck), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flasher (Ezra Miller) were on display at the event, Screen Rant reported. Also displayed at the "Justice League" booth were three Mother Boxes, devices that will play an integral part in the "Justice League" plot. The costumes wowed SDCC attendees who saw them up close.

Cyborg's costume has been gaining a lot of attention. Although, in the film, his suit is presumed to be CGI-enhanced, the details on the actual costume displayed at SDCC is stunning. Interestingly, Cyborg's story is said to be the heart of the "Justice League" movie. After all, Cyborg was created using the Mother Box, which is central to the main conflict in the film.

As there are only months away from the "Justice League" release date, more details about the superhero film are beginning to trickle down. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly (via Comicbook.com), actor Ezra Miller revealed that Wonder Woman and Batman's conflicting personalities may have a significant effect on the film's plot.

"In Diana and Bruce, you have these two very different veteran mentalities," Miller said. "Wonder Woman has this powerful compassion. Bruce is more irritable, less tolerant," he added

Wonder Woman and Batman are characters who are already established in the DC Extended Universe, having already appeared in two previous films: "Wonder Woman" and "Batman v Superman." Miller's The Flash/Barry Allen is the new kid on the block, and the actor said that his character is in awe of both Wonder Woman and Batman.

"Barry's in total awe of them. He knows this is the big leagues," the actor said.

"Justice League" will premiere in theaters on Nov. 17.