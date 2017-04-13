'Justice League' Release Date, Spoilers: Superman Teaser Photo From Actor's Audition Several Years Ago

Zack Snyder's "Justice League" is coming to theaters by November, and the director constantly releases teaser photos of the movie's superheroes to create hype and promote the film.

Facebook/justiceleagueofficialHenry Cavill has only appeared as Superman in one promotional photo for 'Justice League.'

This time, it was Superman's (Henry Cavill) turn. But unlike the previous superhero characters like Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman (Ben Affleck) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) who were featured in actual stills from the upcoming "Justice League" film, the Superman photo that Snyder shared was from Cavill's audition several years ago.

Through his Vero account, Snyder posted the audition photo along with the caption, "First test with Henry... I knew right away he was my Superman."

Cavill first auditioned for the Superman role in 2011 for the 2013 Superman movie, "Man of Steel," and as a test, he was asked to wear the original Superman suit that made Christopher Reeve famous.

At the time, the actor was asked to don the old suit as a new and updated version of it was still not ready when the auditions for the role were being done.

"If you can put on that suit and pull it off that's an awesome achievement," Snyder told Cavill during the audition.

In a previous interview with Dejour, Snyder recalls that when Cavill stepped out of the trailer wearing the Superman suit, everyone went "Dang! You're Superman!"

Cavill also remembered the first time he wore the suit in a previous interview with Total Film, saying that it was "extremely cool."

"They just put it on, I turned around and looked in the mirror and you can't really play it cool — you sort of guffaw and laugh," he said.

The same photo was already released years ago, but the director blurred it out.

However, "Justice League" fans may be seeing a new and different costume for Superman when the movie comes out in U.S. movie theaters on Nov. 17.

The upcoming movie also stars Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Amy Adams and Willem Defoe among others.