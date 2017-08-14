'Justice League' Rumors: Joss Whedon Scraps Zack Snyder's Original Ending for the Movie

Facebook/Justice League Movie Shown is the latest poster of "Justice League." Rumors claim that the upcoming movie's original ending has been altered.

After having been tasked to take charge of the reshoots of "Justice League," Joss Whedon has reportedly altered the original ending of the upcoming movie as he scrapped Darkseid's arrival that would set the events for "Justice League 2."

It was announced in May this year that Whedon would be helming the reshoots of "Justice League" as the movie's original director, Zack Snyder, bailed out of the project following a personal tragedy. While Warner Bros. Pictures president Toby Emmerich earlier said that the "Avengers" director would maintain the overall tone of Snyder's vision for the highly anticipated DC and Warner Bros. movie, rumors now claim that "Justice League" has not only become more fun and lighthearted but has a different ending, too, because of the changes Whedon introduced to the movie.

Rumor has it that the original ending of "Justice League" supposedly involved the arrival of Darkseid, which would be a cliffhanger to be fully tackled in "Justice League 2." However, according to reports, Whedon has removed the said ending, resulting into the conclusion of "Justice League's" story "like a movie" and without a cliffhanger.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that the critical and commercial success of "Wonder Woman" has influenced the Warner Bros.' vision for its DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movies, which originally departed from its rival's, Marvel Studios, approach to its own. With Warner Bros. realizing that its original grim and dark tone for its DC movies does not fall in the good graces of fans, "Justice League," reportedly will have a tonal shift, and one of the characters that will display this change is Ray Fisher's Cyborg/Victor Stone.

"I know that with Ray (Fisher), the young man who plays Victor, there were some adjustments that they made in terms of the tone of that character. I think what I heard was that there was a need from the studio to lighten up the film in a way, that the film felt too dark. I don't know what that meant in terms of how it actually got translated in terms of the reshoots but that's what I heard. That's what I thought some of the reshoots were about," Joe Morton, who plays Victor Stone's father Silas Stone in "Justice League," said in an interview with IGN recently.

Will "Justice League" become lighthearted and more optimistic just like "Wonder Woman?" Will it really not involve the arrival of Darkseid? Will it still have a sequel just like how it was originally planned?

Find out when "Justice League" arrives this Nov. 17.