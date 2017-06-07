'Justice League' Rumors: Movie Reportedly Already Undergoing Significant Reshoots; Green Lantern Joining?

After it was reported last month that Zack Snyder has stepped down from "Justice League," the latest reports claim that the project has already begun filming additional significant scenes with Joss Whedon at the helm, who now takes charge of the reshoots of the movie.

In a shocking announcement last month, Snyder revealed that he was stepping down from "Justice League" as he wanted to spend time with his family following the suicide of his daughter last March. According to the original director of "Justice League," he initially thought that burying himself in work would him help get past the sorrow. But things did not go as he had hoped them to be, hence, the decision to endorse "Justice League" to Whedon, who is known for his work on Marvel's "Avengers" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

While it was said that "Justice League" would still maintain the overall tone of Snyder's vision for the movie and that Whedon would only take charge of the additional scenes for it, recent reports claim that the changes the movie will undergo are so significant that it may take the whole summer to complete the reshoots. Reportedly, the reshoots have already begun and may continue until August.

As of this writing, no one outside the project can exactly tell how different "Justice League" will turn out under the directorial expertise of Whedon from what Snyder has already finished. However, fans can only hope that whatever changes the new director will introduce to the movie, they can propel "Justice League" into greater heights of not only commercial but critical success, too.

Meanwhile, apart from the rumors saying that "Justice League" is being overhauled, speculations on the movie introducing a member of the Green Lantern Corps have also gone louder. While this speculation is nothing new, suspicions grew louder upon the release of the new animated intro of DC films that debuted along with the current blockbuster, "Wonder Woman," wherein a slew of DC superheroes are featured while casting the spotlight on the founding members of the Justice League, Green Lantern included.

While DC and Warner Bros. have been mum since these speculations first came out last year, it is suspected that it will, indeed, be the case, and Armie Hammer may play the role that was last breathed life into by now "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds, in the 2011 movie "Green Lantern."

"Justice League" hits the theaters this Nov. 17.