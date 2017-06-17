'Justice League' Rumors: Movie to Reveal Wonder Woman, Aquaman Are First Cousins

While the upcoming "Justice League" will feature DC's mightiest superheroes joining forces to take on Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds) and the parademons, it is also speculated to reveal that Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) are related after all.

Facebook/Zack Snyder"Justice League" arrives Nov. 17

With the commercial and critical success of "Wonder Woman," which remains as the box-office royalty as of this writing, it is but natural for DC fans to hope that the upcoming "Justice League" movie will deliver the same kind of success. While it is already a known fact that the movie will feature Darkseid's uncle, Steppenwolf, as the big bad, nothing much is known as to how its story will exactly pan out. However, according to rumors, there is a possibility that "Justice League" will feature one shocking revelation, too: Wonder Woman and Aquaman are cousins.

Speculations on this possibly being the case rose from a scene in "Wonder Woman," where Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) was narrating to a young Diana/Wonder Woman the creation of Themyscira. As the said scene features flashbacks on the history of the Amazons and Themyscira, Zeus is seen holding the trident that is now identified with Aquaman.

It has been learned that, in the DC comic books, the Trident of Neptune eventually finds his way to his rightful owner, Poseidon. At some point, Poseidon handed it to Aquaman, who is now believed to be the God of the Sea's son with Queen Atlanna of Atlantis. As "Wonder Woman" reveals that Diana is the daughter of Zeus and Queen Hippolyta, that means Aquaman and Wonder Woman are first cousins as their respective fathers are brothers.

Will "Justice League" really reveal that Aquaman is the son of Poseidon? How will Wonder Woman and Aquaman deal with the fact that they are first cousins after all?

Find out when "Justice League" arrives in the theaters on Nov. 17.