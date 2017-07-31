'Justice League' Rumors: Mysterious Character Being Teased in Latest Trailer Is Supergirl, Not Superman

Facebook/Justice League Movie Shown is the latest poster of "Justice League." Rumors claim that the upcoming movie will have its own version of Supergirl.

While Melissa Benoist is known as TV's Supergirl, it is now suspected that the upcoming "Justice League" movie may also introduce its own version of the Girl of Steel into the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

The recent trailer of "Justice League" released at the just-concluded San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) hast not only further whetted the appetite of the fans — thanks to its action-packed scenes — but has also left many wondering who could the mysterious superhero being teased be. While many believe that the scene involving Alfred (Jeremy Irons) toward the end of the trailer is a hint at the return of Superman (Henry Cavill), there are also some who suspect that it may be Green Lantern because of the speck of green light that reflects on Alfred's eyeglasses.

However, Screen Geek opines that the mysterious character in the trailer is neither Superman nor Green Lantern. For the online publication, when dialogues, logic, and scenes in the trailer are combined, they would point to Supergirl being the mysterious character.

According to Screen Geek, there are two scenes in the movie that hint at Supergirl's arrival in "Justice League." One of the scenes is where Bruce Wayne is looking at what seems to be a hologram of someone in red and blue. While many believe that it is Superman, it is alleged that the legs of the character look those of a female or seem to be wearing women's leggings.

Another scene that is said to hint at the participation of Supergirl in "Justice League" is the last shot in the trailer that involves Alfred. As Alfred tells the mysterious character, "He said you would come. Now let's hope you're not too late," it is said that it can never be in reference to Superman as, to begin with, there is no way for Bruce Wayne to know that the Man of Steel is alive.

Chances are, it is believed that Bruce Wayne discovered another Kryptonian and asked for her help to fight Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds) and his army. After refusing him initially, it is said that there is a possibility for her to change her mind at the last minute and show up. Hence, it is likely for "Justice League" to introduce Supergirl into the DCEU, indeed.

Will "Justice League" really introduce its own version of Supergirl?

Find out when the movie arrives this Nov. 17.