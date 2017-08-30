'Justice League' Rumors: Upcoming Movie to Maintain Zack Snyder's Original Vision and Tone

Facebook/Justice League Movie "Justice League" hits the theaters this November 17.

Although earlier rumors claiming that the reshoots Joss Whedon introduced to "Justice League" movie have changed it from how Zack Snyder originally envisioned it has circulated, recent reports say otherwise.

There is no denying that "Justice League" has been faced with a lot of rumors and controversies even before it hits the theaters. However, since Snyder stepped down from the project in May after the suicide of his daughter in March, the most persistent rumor has been that Whedon, who has been tasked to helm the reshoots of the movie, is introducing major changes into the film to make its tone lighter.

However, according to recent reports, "Justice League" will maintain the tone and overall vision of Snyder for the movie despite Whedon being at the helm of the reshoots. According to sources, the reason why the reshoots are taking some time is that the main actors involved in the highly anticipated movie have their respective schedules, and gathering them back together is a major deterrent.

Sources also stress that the reshoots being made have nothing to do with introducing major changes as they are nothing more than new footages that are but normal to any movie, and that "Justice League" will stick to how Snyder and Warner Bros expect it to be.

To recall, while rumors about Whedon delivering some major changes to "Justice League" had already been circulating online, they even got louder after Joe Morton, who plays Silas Stone, Victor Stone/Cyborg's (Ray Fisher) father in the upcoming movie, revealed in an interview that Whedon had worked on tweaking Cyborg's character.

"I know that with Ray (Fisher), the young man who plays (Cyborg), there were some adjustments that they made in terms of the tone of that character. I think what I heard was that there was a need for the studio to lighten up the film in a way, that the film felt too dark. I don't know what that meant in terms of how it actually got translated in terms of the reshoots but that's what I heard," Morton told IGN.

Obviously, Morton's statement is in contradiction to what recent reports claim. As to whose statement is valid, fans can only speculate for now.

"Justice League" hits the theaters this November 17.