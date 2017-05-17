'Justice League' Rumors: Upcoming Movie to Undergo More Reshoots to Ensure Quality, Says Source

While some fans can't help but be skeptical on whether the highly anticipated DC and Warner Bros. movie "Justice League" will be a success in terms of its box-office returns and getting the nod of the fans and critics alike, an exclusive report claims the movie has undergone and will have more reshoots in order to ensure quality.

Facebook/Justice League MovieDC and Warner Bros. are rumored to have ordered reshoots on "Justice League" to ensure quality.

Shortly after actress Diane Lane, who reprises her role as the mother of Henry Cavill's Clark Kent/Superman in "Justice League," quipped in a TV appearance that fans cannot expect the upcoming DC and Warner Bros. movie to be better than Marvel's "Avengers," Splash Report exclusively reveals that "Justice League" has been "overhauled" through reshoots.

According to the report of the said online publication, the source of the information is the same person who revealed to them last year that the then upcoming "Rogue One" had undergone several reshoots that were eventually proven to be true at all.

Splash Report also states that it is the same source who informed them that Ben Affleck, who reprises his Bruce Wayne/Batman role in "Justice League," had been undergoing rehab for his alcohol addiction, and that the information was given to them way before the actor made the confession on his Facebook post. Because of the anonymous source's track record, it is suggested that his reveal on the "Justice League" reshoots is not to be ignored.

While reshoots are nothing but normal for movies, the source says that DC and Warner Bros.' efforts to "remake" the movie are rooted on its desire to deliver a high-quality film that will ensure both its commercial and critical success. Reportedly, when the movie arrives in November, "Justice League" will have already undergone two "remakes."

Will the reshoots on "Justice League" ensure its success and become DC and Warner Bros.' tent pole that can make or break its other future releases, including "Gotham City Sirens," "Man of Steel 2," "Aquaman," "The Flash," "Green Lantern Corps," "Batgirl," and many more?

Fans can only hope so.

"Justice League" hits theaters this Nov. 17.