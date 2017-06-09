'Justice League' Rumors: Upcoming Movie Will Reportedly Determine Fate of 'Gotham City Sirens,' 'Green Lantern Corps,' and Other DC Projects

Despite the impressive box-office performance of "Wonder Woman," unconfirmed reports claim that DC and Warner Bros are still cautious about embarking on other superhero movies, and the fate of the earlier announced projects from the studio will be determined by how well the upcoming "Justice League" performs at the box office later this year.

As of this writing, "Wonder Woman" continues to show an impressive performance at the box office and get the nod of fans and critics alike. While it is believed that the Gal Gadot-starrer has redeemed DC and Warner Bros after the disappointing performance of last year's "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Suicide Squad," it is alleged that DC and Warner Bros are still uncertain if they should proceed with their already announced movies. According to reports, Warner Bros will wait for the box-office outcome of "Justice League" and decide from there.

However, other sources claim that plans for the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) have already been laid out. Reportedly, "Green Lanterns Corps" was initially being eyed for a 2018 release, but it is likely to be delayed as the script by David Goyer, which is said to feature multiple colored corps and their leaders such as Larfleeze, Atrocitus and Saint Walker, is still not done.

It is also alleged that "Gotham City Sirens" is slated for a 2018 release, possibly arriving in summer next year. While Margot Robbie is set to reprise her Harley Quinn role from last year's "Suicide Squad," the studio has yet to cast Poison Ivy and Catwoman.

Rumors also claim that it is possible for "Justice League Dark" to arrive in 2018. While the script is ready, the project does not have a director yet after Doug Liman left.

On the other hand, sources also claim that Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam character will not be the main villain in the planned "Shazam" movie, where Henry Cavill's Superman is expected to make a cameo. As far as Johnson's solo "Black Adam" movie, it is alleged that the movie may not arrive earlier than 2020 as it doesn't have a scriptwriter and a director yet.

Rumors also have it that Joss Whedon's "Batgirl" will feature Jared Letto's Joker character from "Suicide Squad," and "Wonder Woman 2" will have the Cheetah as its main villain, which, allegedly, will be breathed life into by a big name in Hollywood.

"Justice League 2" is also alleged to run on Geoff Johns's "Darkseid War" and will include the comic book characters Orion and Mister Miracle while Ben Affleck's "The Batman" is slated to start filming later this year.

With these, DC fans can only hope that "Justice League" will perform well at the box-office. After all, if rumors are to be believed, the fates of the above-mentioned are dependent on the success of the upcoming movie, which is slated to arrive on Nov. 17.