'Justice League' Rumors: Zack Snyder to Return to Deliver the Finishing Touches

Facebook/Justice League Movie "Justice League" hits theaters this November 17.

After it was reported that "Justice League" has adapted a lighter tone under the helm of Joss Whedon, rumors now claim that Zack Snyder is returning to deliver the finishing touches to the highly anticipated movie.

It was in May when it was announced that Snyder was stepping down from "Justice League" following his daughter's suicide last March. Although the movie was reported to have wrapped up its filming in October last year, it was revealed that Whedon would be stepping in to helm the reshoots and the post-production of "Justice League."

Allegedly, "Justice League" has undergone massive reshoots under the directorial expertise of Whedon, and the movie has now a tone that is a lot lighter than how Snyder originally made it to be.

"I think what I heard was that there was a need from the studio to lighten up the film in a way, that the film felt too dark. I don't know what that meant in terms of how it actually got translated in terms of the reshoots but that's what I heard," Joe Morton, who plays the role of Silas Stone, Cyborg's (Ray Fisher) father in the movie, told IGN in a recent interview.

However, according to recent rumors, Snyder is returning to "Justice League" and deliver the finishing touches before the movie is dropped in theaters this November. While the veracity of these rumors remains unclear for now, some can't help but be skeptical on how much influence the director will have on the finishing touches.

With "Justice League" hitting theaters on Nov. 17, Cinema Blend opines that it is unlikely for Snyder to introduce more creative pivots, in the event that rumors claiming he is returning to the project are true. For the online publication, though, it is likely for the director to return for the promotion of the movie as, after all, despite Whedon taking charge of the reshoots, Snyder will still be the credited director of "Justice League."