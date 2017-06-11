'Justice League' Spoilers, Cast News: General Antiope of 'Wonder Woman' to Make Appearance in Film

Robin Wright's character in "Wonder Woman" is reportedly going to make an appearance in this year's "Justice League" film.

Facebook/WonderWomanFeatured in the image is General Antiope, played by Robin Wright.

In an interview with LA Times, Gal Gadot, Connie Nielsen, and Wright -- who play Diana Prince a.k.a. Wonder Woman, Queen Hippolyta, and General Antiope, respectively -- revealed that all three of them will be in "Justice League."

When asked if the fans are going to see more of the mother-and-daughter relationship between Hippolyta and Diana, Gadot said: "Of course; the mother-and-daughter relationship is always a beautiful but complex relationship. I think that there's a lot more to explore."

However, it was not until Nielsen followed this up that a major casting spoiler was unveiled. [WARNING: "WONDER WOMAN" SPOILER AHEAD]

Nielsen said: "And [Wright and I] got to do more in 'Justice League' as well. As sisters as well."

According to Screen Rant, a possible scenario in which Antiope could appear in the film is during the scene in the trailer where the Amazonian soldiers are in a battle against a horde of parademons. It is said that this battle is about the control of the planet Earth, as well as the possession of small "living computers" called the Mother Boxes. And since the Amazons are present in the scene, including Hippolyta, there is a chance for Antiope to be present as well despite her death in "Wonder Woman."

However, this is only a theory as there has been no further details revealed regarding Antiope's involvement in "Justice League."

In other news, a new poster for the film has been released and it gives the fans a glimpse of Superman's return. The images shows the man of steel seemingly boarding a plane wherein he comes face to face with Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Batman, and The Flash.

"Justice League" is scheduled to open in cinemas on Nov. 17.