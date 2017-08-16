'Justice League' Spoilers: Cyborg to Resent His Father for Making Him Half-Human, Half-Machine

Facebook/Justice League Movie Shown is Cyborg in a promotional image for "Justice League."

Despite being one of the most powerful superheroes in the upcoming "Justice League" movie, Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher) will have resentment toward his father, Silas (Joe Morton), for making him half-human and half-machine.

Prior to endorsing the reshoots of "Justice League" to Joss Whedon, Zack Snyder, the original director of the highly anticipated DC movie from Warner Bros., confirmed in an interview that Cyborg is, indeed, made up of a Mother Box, making him one of the most formidable superheroes in the movie.

To the uninitiated, the Mother Box is a mysterious alien ancient technology considered as a supercomputer because of the powers it possess. Reportedly, in "Justice League," Wonder Woman's (Gal Gadot) Amazonians and Aquaman's (Jason Momoa) Atlanteans possess one Mother Box each, while another one is in the possession of the humans, which Silas will use in creating Victor Stone's body after he suffered from a life-threatening accident.

With Victor Stone's new body now made of the powerful Mother Box, there is no questioning that he is one of the most powerful superheroes in "Justice League" as Cyborg. However, in an interview with Comic Book Movie, Morton revealed that Victor Stone will resent the fact that his father made him into a fusion of a human and robot.

"Yeah, some of that still exists in the film where Victor sort of feels like, 'yes you saved my life, but look what you made me look like. I can't go out and be a regular person.' He has no alias, nothing to hide behind. So what I think is great about that idea is you begin, in a metaphoric way, sort of talking about what it means to be 'the other' in society," Morton said.

Despite partly resenting his father, though, it has also been reported earlier that Cyborg will reflect the change of tone in DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movies. According to reports, the success of "Wonder Woman" has inspired DC and Warner Bros. to shift to a lighter tone in its movies and will add more humor, and Cyborg will be one of the characters in "Justice League" who will display this change.

"Justice League" hits theaters this Nov. 17.