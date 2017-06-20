'Justice League' Update: New Poster Finally Features Superman

"Justice League" will be at a loss without Superman. Sure, Batman may be the most popular DC Comics character of late, but it should be remembered that Superman is arguably a true icon. So a "Justice League" film without the Man of Steel will be quite the downer and apparently, the people from the DC Extended Universe know this too.

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial"Justice League" will arrive in cinemas on Nov. 17, 2017.

Just recently, DCEU released via Twitter what seems to be the official poster for the new "Justice League" film and this time, it features Henry Cavill as the iconic Superman. DC had been quite mum about Superman during their previous promotions for the upcoming "Justice League." Superman's fate was left unknown after his death in "Batman v Superman"; however, it was implied that the character still lives, as evidenced by the dirt levitating on Superman's grave.

According to the post, a second trailer for the film will also be released at the upcoming San Diego Comic Con on July 22.

Superman by far is the most awaited character in "Justice League" mostly due to the fact that he supposedly died in the previous film, and his participation in the film has already been confirmed by director Zack Snyder. His appearance will be instrumental in the new "Justice League" as the main characters face off with the immortal Steppenwolf. While his reappearance may be the most anticipated part of the film, there are still fans that would prefer to keep Superman a secret and not include him in the trailers as a way to make the moment more special.

Characters confirmed for the film include Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) along with Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons), Mera (Amber Heard), Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds) and Lois Lane (Amy Adams). The character Darkseid is also rumored to make an appearance.