'Justice League' Update: Rumors Claiming Green Lantern a Part of the Movie Grow Louder

Facebook/Green Lantern Movie Shown is a scene from the 2011 "Green Lantern" movie with now-"Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds in the titular role.

Rumors claiming Green Lantern being a part of "Justice League" continue to grow louder.

While "Justice League" has yet to feature Superman (Henry Cavill) in any of its trailers, it is already a known fact that he will eventually resurrect and return after his death in last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Hence, many believe that the mystery superhero being teased in the upcoming movie's trailer dropped at last month's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is not the Man of Steel.

After the speck of green light reflecting on Alfred's (Jeremy Irons) glasses while talking to a mysterious character in a scene in the said trailer was spotted by many eagle-eyed fans, rumors and speculations on Green Lantern being a part of "Justice League" became louder. After all, it has been long rumored that the superhero will be a part of the movie as he is one of the original members of the Justice League in the comic books and the animated series.

However, the speck of green light reflected in Alfred's glasses is not the only supposed hint on the presence of Green Lantern in "Justice League." According to recent reports, it has been discovered that the line of toys, supposedly for the upcoming movie, includes a Green Lantern figure.

It is suspected that Entertainment Earth's exclusive Funko POP! line of glow-in-the-dark silhouette figures for "Justice League" is for the upcoming live-action movie as it includes a figure of Cyborg (Ray Fisher), who was not part of the "Justice League" animated series, which ran from 2001 to 2004. If Green Lantern is part of the merchandise for "Justice League," it is sensible to assume that he is a part of the upcoming movie, indeed.

Prior to the release of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" last year, it was also rumored that Green Lantern would debut in the movie and would be portrayed by Dan Amboyer. However, the movie started and finished without even a hint of the DC superhero character.

Will "Justice League" finally introduce Green Lantern into the DC Extended Universe (DCEU)? Which version of the human Green Lantern will it be: Hal Jordan, John Stewart, or Kyle Rayner?

Fans can only speculate for now.