'Justice League' Updates: Latest Promotional Image Confirms Return of Superman

Facebook/Man of Steel Shown is a promotional image for "Man of Steel," which was released in 2013.

Despite dying in last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," it is already expected that Henry Cavill's Superman will return alive in the upcoming "Justice League" movie. While previous promotional images for the upcoming movie left the Man of Steel out, the latest promotional image for "Justice League" confirms his participation in the movie.

Avid DC fans know too well that "Justice League" will feature Superman. Apart from the fact that the Man of Steel is a founding member of the league of superheroes in the DC comic books and several animated series, the last scene in last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" hints that he will resurrect from the dead.

Finally, after having been omitted in several promotional images and trailers for "Justice League," the recently released image for the movie finally confirms that Superman will, indeed, be back alive for "Justice League." As seen in the said photo for a 2018 calendar, the Man of Steel takes flight and aims to attack someone or something.

Meanwhile, the recent trailer of "Justice League" has created a sort of a guessing game among the fans. While some believe that the mysterious superhero being teased in the trailer is no other than Superman, it is now suspected that it is Supergirl.

In the trailer, Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck) is seen looking at a hologram of somebody in a red cape, prompting many to believe that it is Superman himself. However, eagle-eyed fans spotted a leg of a woman possibly wearing a pair of women's leggings upon the movement of the cape. Because of this, it is now speculated that the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) will have its own version of the Girl of Steel as the counterpart of TV's Melissa Benoist, who stars in the titular role of the "Supergirl" on The CW.

How will Superman resurrect? Is Supergirl really a part of the movie?

Find out when "Justice League" arrives this Nov. 17.